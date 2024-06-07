New Minimum Wage: I Can’t Pay My Four Drivers N100,000 Each Monthly – SGF Akume

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) , George Akume, has posited that the wage increase rate being made by Organized Labour is not realistic.

Akume who said this in Abuja on Thursday during a meeting with the National Executive Council of the Christian Association of Nigeria, appealed to the Christian community for support as the tripartite Committee on minimum wage continues with negotiations.

According to him, paying a minimum wage of N100,000 to his drivers will be a difficult responsibility.

His words: “I can’t afford to pay my driver one hundred thousand because they are four.”

Referring to the demands made by the organised labour, he said, “Where do we get that money from?”

Information Nigeria had earlier reported that Akume said the organized labour committed treason by shutting down the national grid during the nationwide strike.

The Organised Labour had last demanded N494,000 as minimum wage but negotiations are still on with the Federal Government