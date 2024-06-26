Nigeria Army Deploys 177 Troops To Guinea Bissau For Peacekeeping Operations

Despite insecurity challenges facing the country, Nigeria Army has reportedly deployed at least 177 troops to Guinea Bissau.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the soldiers will be contributing to the ongoing Economic Community of West African States’s peacekeeping mission in the country.

Announcing the deployment on Wednesday, Chief of Operations, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Boniface Sinjen, led this out at the graduation ceremony of troops of Nigerian Company 3 ECOWAS Stabilization Support Mission in Guinea-Bissau held at Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Center Jaji.

Sinjen said: “Guinea-Bissau is grappling with political instability and institutional crisis, which poses a significant threat to peace and sustainable development in the sub-region.

“This deployment is in line with the mandate of the mission which has been extended severally to consolidate the relative peace and stability in the country.

“You gallant men of the Nigerian Army have been trained by this renowned Centre of Excellence to play that critical role.

“This Pre-Deployment Training (PDT) has equipped you with the necessary tactical skills and knowledge to support the government of Guinea-Bissau in stabilizing the country.

“I therefore urge you to remain committed to upholding the principles of ECOWAS peacekeeping operations.”

“I implore you to maintain the highest level of professionalism, discipline, and respect for human rights and the sovereignty of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau.

“As ambassadors of Nigeria, your behaviour will reflect on the nation’s image, so I urge you to uphold the highest standards of conduct and maintain the integrity of our esteemed profession.”

He warned that Nigeria military have a zero-tolerance policy regarding sexual exploitation, drug trafficking and abuse.

Sinjen said: “Any personnel found guilty of such offences will face severe consequences. The Nigerian Army’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of discipline and integrity remains unbroken.”