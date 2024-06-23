Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan, has claimed that Nigeria has the best civil service in the world.

Yemi-Esan was quoted as saying this on Saturday in Abuja during a sporting event organised for workers as part of activities to mark the 2024 civil service week.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Yemi-Esan said the country’s civil servants are intelligent and capable of looking after their health for greater productivity.

“You know I am always proud of civil and public servants because Nigeria has the best civil service in the world and I can say that confidently anywhere.

“I recall three or four years ago, we only used to have a handful of civil servants and today, the numbers that are here have increased tremendously.

“Thank you for a very good turnout today, you know this sporting activity, you don’t have to take it for granted because if we are not healthy, we can’t give the country the best that we have.

“Please, this exercise is very important for us to be productive and to give our very best, our body system must be healthy enough.

“Apart from today’s sporting exercise, always ensure to visit our wellness centre to exercise yourself. I am sure a lot of civil servants don’t even know where the centre is. Some people are taking advantage of the centre, some are not,” she said.

The government, she added, invested a lot of resources in setting up a wellness centre for civil servants to be healthy and of sound mind.