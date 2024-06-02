Nigeria Needs Quality Governance, Not Parliamentary Rule — Shettima



Vice-President Kashim Shettima, on Saturday, posited that what the country needs is good governance otyet than changing to a parliamentary system.

He disclosed this in Ilorin, Kwara State, at the 30th anniversary of Yusuf Ali & Co. (Ghalib Chambers), a law firm.

Shettima said contrary to the much-canvassed parliamentary system of government, democracy can only thrive through adherence to the rule of law.

His words: “Democracy can only survive by adherence to the rule of law and quality of governance, not by the parliamentary system as being canvassed by some people.

“Many nations that collapsed did so because of a lack of access to truth and justice; their access to justice was frustrated and denied.”

On the aftermath of the litigation arising from the 2023 elections, Shettima noted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu did not influence the electoral process.

“President Bola Tinubu never influenced the electoral process, and we (the presidency) never used instruments of office to hunt or hound perceived opponents standing trial,” he added.

Babatunde Raji Fashola, former Minister of Works, advised that the nation retain its federal system of government.

According to him, rather than a call for the parliamentary system, there should be a cut in the excessive cost of governance.

“Let’s think deeply about why the parliamentary system failed us and have we overcome those reasonsm

“Those calling for system change are instigated by economic reasons. If only they were confident the government would provide for their economic needs, they won’t chant this clamour for change,” Fashola said.