Nine Teenage Girls Trafficked To Ghana For Prostitution Return To Nigeria

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has disclosed that nine teenage girls trafficked to Ghana are back to Nigeria.

The girls, between the ages of 15 and 18, were said to have been lured into prostitution in the neighbouring country.

They were reportedly rescued by the Nigerians in the Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) and handed over to law enforcement in Ghana.

Dabiri-Erewa, chairperson of NiDCOM, said the suspected trafficker had been arrested.

In the new development, the Commission, via X on Saturday, said the girls arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, at about 9:55 pm on Friday.

The girls were received by the NiDCOM chairperson; Chyna Iwuanyanwu, Deputy Speaker of Imo House of Assembly; and Nkechinyere Ugwu, Imo Commissioner for Women Affairs.

“They arrived at about 9:55 pm, were profiled, and handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP).

“Hon. Abike mentioned that the rescued girls have been handed over to NAPTIP and their respective states for rehabilitation and counselling. The trafficker has been arrested and charged to court in Ghana.

“Dr. Abike Dabiri-Erewa emphasized the need for a permanent solution to eradicate human trafficking in Nigeria, adding,

“She urged parents to always question the whereabouts of their children when taken away by relatives or friends and encouraged collective efforts to ensure traffickers are identified and arrested.

“She thanked the acting Nigerian ambassador to Ghana, Ambassador Adeoye Ifedayo, Eze Igbo Ghana, Chukwudi Ihenetu, Chief Callistus, chairman BOT, Ghana, and the NIDO team.

“She also commended the Imo state governor for dispatching a high-powered delegation immediately,” NiDCOM said.