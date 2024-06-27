“NLC Protesters At Our Meeting Should Be Jailed” – LP Dep. National Chair, Ayo Olorunfemi

The Labour Party Deputy National Chairman, Ayo Olorunfemi, has said that Nigeria’s Labour Congress protesters, at its headquarters in Abuja during Tuesday’s meeting deserve to suffer legal consequences.

Olorunfemi, during an interview on Ariss TV on Wednesday’s night, revealed that the actions of the NLC were unlawful, adding that it is essential to abide by the law.

He said: “That’s a criminal action that took place on Tuesday, and we must learn to abide by the law.

“The Labour Party has a law, and Article 7 of that law says that the constitution shall be supreme.

“If the Nigeria Labour Congress continues like this, it means they don’t obey rules. What NLC did on Tuesday should require jailing for those involved. They trespassed.”

“The Labour Party has a constitution, that can be trusted. APC has their own, as well as PDP.”

Reacting to the issue of Peter Obi’s leadership and opposition from Apapa and Arabambi, Olorunfemi dismissed the concerns.

He said: “Whoever is saying that is an enemy of Nigeria. Anybody who is amplifying it can not be less of an enemy.

“It is a figment of their imagination. As far as we are concerned, Apapa and Arabambi have said all they could against Abure, and it is on the strength of their allegations that NLC has been raising dust, but we appreciate the fact that they have now seen light.”