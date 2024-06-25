NLC Storms LP Headquarters, Calls For Abure’s Resignation

Some angry members of the Nigeria Labour Congress national transition committee, on Tuesday, stormed the headquarters of the Labour Party in Abuja.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the agitators were seen demanding for the immediate resignation of the National Chairman of the LP, Julius Abure.

Leading the protest, the acting Chairman of the transition committee, Aduwaheed Omar, was heard singing solidarity song, adding that Abure’s tenure as the chairman of the party had expired.

He said: “The issue at hand is that the tenure of Abure and the National Working Committee has expired by the end of this month. And there cannot be a vacuum in leadership.

“We have tried to do it peacefully. As much as possible, if we can resolve this issue without fighting, that will be good, but from what we have witnessed today, it appears certainly that either we find our way forward or we make our way forward. This, I assure you.

“We will not tolerate lawlessness, but if anybody decides to be lawless because he has the power to pay and subvert our efforts, I want to assure you that we are also capable of doing whatever anybody can do; we can do more.”

The LP has been embroiled in a leadership crisis since Lamidi Apapa, the deputy national chairman of the party, declared himself the acting national chairman last year.

The crisis deepened when a national convention of the party held in Anambra saw Julius Abure re-elected as chairman of the LP despite opposition by a faction.