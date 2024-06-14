No Agreement With FG On Minimum Wage Was Reached, There’s Always Room For Adjustments – TUC

The Trade Union Congress has disclosed that the Organised Labour has not finalized any agreement with the Federal Government on Minimum Wage.

This is coming, following the struggle between the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led administration and the Labour Congress over the minimum wage.

Recall that the tripartite committee on minimum wage ended its deliberations last week, submitting two figures to President Tinubu for consideration.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the FG proposed N62,000 while the Nigeria Labour Congres and the TUC insisted on N250,000.

Reacting to rumors making wave on social media, on Channels Television’s breakfast programme, The Morning Brief, on Friday, the TUC President, Festus Osifo, said that the union has not agreed on any fixed figures with the committee.

He said: “What we said is that for us when we give figures, there is always a room to meander, there is always a room for us to do some adjustment here and there.

“So, there is no figure that is sacrosanct, there is no figure that is cast in stone that both parties will be fixated on it.

“One of the reasons that we went on industrial action the last time was because when it got to N60,000, they told us that a kobo cannot even join the N60,000, that they cannot even add one naira to it.

“So that was one of the reasons that led to that industrial action beyond the fact that there were also delays.”

Recall that President Tinubu, during his nationwide broadcast on the 12th of June, said that he will only approve a new minimum wage that the government can afford.

He stated this on Wednesday at a dinner to mark Nigeria’s 25 years of unbroken democracy in Abuja.

Tinubu said: “The minimum wage is going to be what Nigerians can afford, what you can afford and what I can afford. Cut your coat according to your size, if you have size at all.”