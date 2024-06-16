“No EndSars Protesters Unlawfully Detained” – Police To Shehu Sani

The Nigeria Police Force has replied former Kaduna lawmaker, Shehu Sani, over his call for the release of detained protesters of EndSars in 2020.

Recall that at the special dinner Organised to mark Democracy Day held at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja on June 12, 2024, Sani said that those who took part in the protest should also be considered champions of democracy.

Reacting to the former Kaduna central senator, on Sunday, the police Spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, in a statement made available to the public, via his X page, described the lawmakers’s claim as untrue report, adding that the matter has been concluded.

He said: “The Nigeria Police affirms that no individual is being unlawfully detained by the Nigeria Police Force or any other security agency in Nigeria due to the EndSARS protes.

“All arrested individuals have been processed according to the law, and none remain unlawfully detained. In Lagos, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu pardoned approximately 100 suspects arrested by the Police during the protest.

READ MORE: ‘You Were Father Of Protest, Pardon Imprisoned EndSARS Demonstrators’ — Shehu Sani To Tinubu

“For emphasis, no one anywhere in Nigeria is under Police detention or being wrongly persecuted for participating in the EndSARS protest.

“The issues surrounding the protest have been debated, researched, and documented, and lessons have been learnt. We have forgiven ourselves and moved on.

“The Nigeria Police affirms that no individual is being unlawfully detained by the Nigeria Police Force or any other security agency in Nigeria due to the EndSARS protes,” the statement partly read.

“All arrested individuals have been processed according to the law, and none remain unlawfully detained. In Lagos, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu pardoned approximately 100 suspects arrested by the Police during the protest.

“For emphasis, no one anywhere in Nigeria is under Police detention or being wrongly persecuted for participating in the EndSARS protest. The issues surrounding the protest have been debated, researched, and documented, and lessons have been learnt. We have forgiven ourselves and moved on.

Adejobi urged Nigerians to debunk any report related to the EndSars report, adding that thr police force is committed to uphold rule of law.

He said: “We urge the public to disregard this claim and remain assured of our commitment to upholding justice, the rule of law, and human rights.”