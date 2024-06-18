‘No Plan To Takeover Kano’ – Presidency Replies Kwankwaso

The Presidency has debunked claims by Rabiu Kwankwaso, the National Leader of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP), regarding a plot to declare a ‘state of emergency’ in Kano State.

Kwankwaso, who was the 2023 NNPP’s presidential candidate, accused the Federal Government of bias in the ongoing Kano Emir tussle.

He alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government was plotting to undermine the democratically elected structures in the State by imposing a state of emergency.

However, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga described the claim as baseless and “mere rumours.”

In a chat with The Nation on Monday night, he asserted that there were no circumstances that would justify such an extreme measure in Kano.

His words: “There is no truth in it. It is a mere rumour. The Federal Government cannot declare any state of emergency in any state without the involvement of the National Assembly. There is no such plan. It is a mere rumour.

“The National Assembly is in recess. No President can just wake up and declare a state of emergency in any state.”

The State’s Commissioner of Police, Ussain Gumel, also denied allegations that his men were bias in the emirate crisis.

The police chief, in a conversation with the platform, said the force’s mandate is to protect lives and property including both emirs, “which is what we are still doing.”

Gumel said men and officers of the police and other security agencies have been neutral.

He added that the police received about five court orders on the emirate tussle.

“The issue is before the federal and state courts. We are waiting for judgment.

“We received about five court orders and forwarded them to the Attorney General and Minister of Justice. We are waiting for his response and directives.

“And while awaiting the outcome in court or directives from the AGF, we must protect the contending emirs.

“We also have to protect the subjects of both emirs as well as residents of the state.

“My appeal to the public is for them to exercise patience and calm while we await the outcome from the relevant authorities,” Gumel said.