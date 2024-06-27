No Request For Presidential Jet Before Senate – Senate Leader, Bamidele

Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele has declared that there is no request before the upper chamber for the approval of the purchase of a new presidential jet.

The lawmaker representing Ekiti central led this out on Thursday during plenary amidst the contentions generated by reports that the federal government is considering purchasing new presidential jets for the use of President Bola Tinubu and his Vice, Kashim Shettima.

Senator Bamidele, who expressed his displeasure added that some fifth columnist elements were dishing out propaganda to the public, to disrepute the image of the upper chamber.

He said: “There is the presence of a fifth columnist and some other propagandists who are doing everything possible to destabilize this country and also destabilize the Parliament.

“There is no request before this Senate as of yet. So the approval has not been a basis for us to debate whether we are going to approve or not.”

Also reacting to the development, Godswill Akpabio, the Senate President, declared that the Senate will not allow speculations, and will proceed to approve any necessary request from the President.

He said: “We will look into issues that will benefit the governance of the country, but there is nothing like that before us now so they can go ahead, it will not affect me.”

Recall that the House of Representatives had recommended the purchase of two new presidential aircrafts for the use of President Tinubu and his Vice ,Shettima.

The recommendation was put forward by the House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence.

According to the lawmakers, there is a need to acquire the new presidential aircrafts for security reasons and the cost of maintenance associated with the current Presidential Air Fleet (PAF).