NOA To Issue Standardised Version, National Prayer Of Reintroduced Anthem



The National Orientation Agency (NOA), on Tuesday, disclosed it will issue a standardised version of the reintroduced national anthem.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had signed a bill on May 29 reintroducing the old national anthem.

However, there have been criticisms against the reintroduction of the anthem, ‘Nigeria we hail thee.’

In a statement on Tuesday, Paul Odenyi, NOA’s spokesperson, said the Director-General of the agency, Lanre Issa-Onilu, spoke after several versions of the anthem appeared on social media.

Odenyi added that the agency’s Community Orientation and Mobilisation Officers (COMOS) also reported citizens’ confusion with the correct lyrics and instrumental and audio rendition of the anthem.

“Our COMOS, whom we ordered to learn the new national anthem, have come up with the feedback that many of our people are eager to learn and promote the new anthem but are confused about which of the ones they find online is the correct version.

“They have asked questions about which of the stanzas is the national prayer.

“The Director-General also assured that a decision on whether any of the stanzas will be adopted as national prayer will be taken after the necessary approval procedure.

“He advised government agencies that seek to play the anthem at their functions to revert to the agency for the official copy of the new anthem,” the statement read.