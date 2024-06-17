Nollywood Mourns As Stella Ikwuegbu Loses Battle To Leg Cancer

Stella Ikwuegbu, a seasoned Nollywood actress, has died of leg cancer.

Disclosing the news of her death on Sunday via Instagram was Nollywood movie producer, Stanley Nwoko.

Nwoko reported that Ikwuegbu died on Sunday after suffering leg cancer.

He wrote via his Instagram handle, stanley_ontop:

“Popular Nollywood actress/veteran Mrs Stella Ikwuegbu is dead.

“The veteran actress left this world today after battling with leg cancer . Rest well Madam Stella

“Nollywood not again. It is well

Shalom”.

SEE POST: