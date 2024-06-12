Nollywood Mourns As Veteran Actor Sule Suebebe Passes On

Dayo Adewunmi, a veteran Nollywood actor also known as Sule Suebebe, has died.

The Yoruba actor passed away on Wednesday morning in the capital city of Oyo State, Ibadan, at an undisclosed hospital.

Pastor Ademola Amusan, popularly known as Agbala Gabriel, a well-known Ibadan preacher who had been caring for the actor in recent months, confirmed his death.

READ MORE: D’banj Shares His Experience With Loving Two Women At Once

Announcing Suebebe’s death, Agbala Gabriel wrote on his Facebook page,

“It’s a pity, Baba Suebebe died at the hospital this morning. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”

Suebebe went viral last year when he reflected on his history and admitted to living a reckless life in his youth.

Gabriel, a young pastor known for his kindness, also gave the old actor a new home last year.

SEE POST: