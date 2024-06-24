North-West Banditry Crisis Will Take Decades To Resolve – Sultan Of Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Saad Abubakar III, has revealed that it will take decades to end insecurity and banditry in the North-West.

Speaking on Monday at the North-West Peace and Security Summit in Katsina State, Abubakar said banditry had caused many consequences in the region.

The monarch expressed the readiness of traditional rulers to partner with security agencies and Northern governors in the northern region, despite the numerous problems of banditry and insurgency.

He said: “What we must do is to challenge these bandits because we all know the consequences of banditry and insurgency on our lives.

“But it will take decades to get out of it if all we get out of it. We all know the consequences and the problems.”

Thousands of people, mostly vulnerable persons, have been killed and displaced by the bloodthirsty terrorists who mostly disguise themselves as herders.

It was earlier reported today that a Deputy Vice Chancellor of Usman Danfodiyo University was killed by gunmen, suspected to be bandits on Monday, in Sokoto state.