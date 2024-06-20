NSCDA Arrests 14 For Allegedly Operating Illegal Refinery In Abia,

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has detained 14 people for allegedly stealing crude oil in Abia State.

Babawale Afolabi, the NSCDC spokesperson, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday.

Afolabi stated that the suspects, who included nine men and four women, ran an illegal refinery in a forest in Umelehi, Ukwa West Local Government Area, Abia State.

He credited the successful arrests to credible information offered to the Corps by well-meaning Nigerians.

“Our operatives were strategically positioned due to the quantity of already siphoned crude oil which were loaded in locally fabricated cooking ovens for refining into Automotive Gas Oil (AGO).

“Some had been refined into Kerosene and AGO with both stored in GP tanks, cellophane bags and many sacks,” he said.

READ MORE: Ojude Oba Festival: No One Is Interested In Your Fashion Parade; End Cultism, Money Rituals In Ogun – Kemi Olunloyo To Governor Abiodun

Afolabi promised that a comprehensive inquiry will be conducted to determine the degree of involvement of the suspects.

According to the NSCDC spokesperson, the suspects were found with generator sets, pumping equipment, hoses, galvanised metal pipes, shovels, head flashlights, cellophane bags, and cement sacks.