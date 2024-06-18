NSCDC Probes Failed Attack On Lafia Headquarters, Pledges To Apprehend Perpetrators

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Nasarawa has launched an inquiry to determine who was behind the attack on its headquarters in Lafia.

Mr Jerry Victor, the state’s NSCDC Public Relations Officer, stated this during an interview in Lafia on Tuesday.

Previously, an undefined number of bandits attacked the NSCDC Lafia office in the early hours of June 17 but were repulsed by command staff.

Victor stated that the corps’ state commandant, Ismaila Abdullahi, had directed the intelligence section to investigate the attack by apprehending the attackers, collaborators, and sponsors.

He declared that regardless of their immigration status, the command will pursue the attackers and ensure they faced justice.

Victor stated that a preliminary inquiry suggested that the bandits intended to release some of their members who were in detention.

“They came in large numbers with iron rods and attempted to break some part of the command’s fence to gain entry into the facility.

“Our personnel swiftly responded by opening fire on the hoodlums, whose mission was to release some high-profile suspected criminals including informants of kidnappers in our custody,” he said.

READ MORE: Nigerian Footballer Kayode Olanrewaju’s Legal Team Denies Paternity Rumors Against His Children, Vows Action

In order to prevent similar incidents in the future, Victor said, the command had increased surveillance in and around their office.

(NAN)