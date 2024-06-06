Obasanjo Urges Governors To Prioritize Food Security, Well-being Of Citizens

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has recommended state governors to prioritise food security.

Obasanjo also urged governors to pursue programmes that benefit people’s well-being.

He delivered the charge on Wednesday in Sokoto during the launching of 136 housing units purchased for N1.8 billion by the Sokoto State Government for distribution to low-income earners.

The former president was in Sokoto for a two-day visit to unveil projects completed by Governor Ahmed Aliyu in commemoration of his one-year anniversary.

Obasanjo ranked food security first, then personal health and security, adding that “good feeling enhances health and other productive engagements.”

He acknowledged the efforts of Aliyu, whom he described as a ”leader running a good race in the areas of transportation, road construction, agriculture and housing projects.

“Your strong, energetic and resilient qualities in leadership have made you to get it all within the space of time of your one year. Putting all these in place will surely brighten your chances of seeking a future mandate without stress.”

Previously, Aliyu stated that the goal of developing various housing projects was to achieve his campaign pledges of delivering human-oriented projects that would improve the welfare and standards of the people of the state.

Aliyu added that the state government has formed committees to oversee and begin similar projects across the state.

They include road development, youth and women’s empowerment, water provision, agricultural inputs for farmers, and medical equipment.

“We are determined to continue developing the state for proper repositioning and providing state-of-the-art facilities at all sites including Islamiyya schools, markets and playgrounds, among others,” he said.

Aliyu stated that the houses were purchased from the Federal Government for inhabitants of the state to possess on an owner-occupier basis in order to satisfy the state’s expanding shelter needs.

He praised the former president for accepting the state’s invitation to become a part of history.

