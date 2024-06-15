Odumodublvck Credits 2Baba For Inspiring Generation Of Artists

Tochukwu Ojogwu, nicknamed Odumodublvck, a popular rapper, has stated that 2Baba is the only veteran Nigerian artist who he considers a legend.

He mentioned how the ‘African Queen’ crooner impacted a generation of musicians.

Odumodublvck made the comments in response to a viral video of 2Baba hailing him and other rising musicians.

Taking to his X handle on Friday, he wrote:

Na person wey I go call OG [legend] be this. All day, every day.

“E dey sing, rap. E dey sing, e dey rap. [He] Inspired a whole generation [of musicians].

It’s not a joke.”

