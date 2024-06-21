Offer Solutions To Nigeria’s Problems, Not Excuses – Peter Obi To FG



The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Friday, weighed in on the problems the nation is grappling with.

According to him, the challenges are well-known to all Nigerians.

In a post via X, Obi said it was disheartening to hear those who were hired to address the problems, say that Nigerians are not the only ones struggling with poverty and hunger.

A true leader, he said, provides direction, guidance, solutions, and reassurance in times of crisis.

The former Anambra State Governor further suggested that the country needs to have a thorough plan of action to tackle its unique struggles.

He however urged those in leadership positions to offer tangible solutions, not mere reminders that others face similar challenges.

Obi wrote: “The problems facing Nigeria are well-known to all Nigerians.

“We are the poverty capital of the world, among the most insecure people on earth, among the hungriest, have poor education quality and the highest number of out-of-school children, high infant mortality, corruption, unemployment, the highest income gap between the poor and the rich, high corruption perception index, infrastructure and healthcare challenges, and more.

“It is disheartening to hear those in charge, who were hired to address our problems, make statements like ‘we are not the only ones struggling with poverty and hunger.’

“Instead of merely acknowledging that other countries face similar challenges, we need to hear a thorough plan of action to tackle our unique struggles.

“We require concrete solutions and a clear vision to address these issues, not comparisons that downplay our circumstances.

“I urge those in leadership positions to offer tangible solutions, not mere reminders that others face similar challenges.

“We need a comprehensive approach to tackle our specific challenges, not generalizations that dismiss our experiences. A true leader provides direction, guidance, solutions, and reassurance in times of crisis.

“This is the hallmark of visionary leadership and a trait of nations that are making progress and advancing their development. They don’t simply state the obvious but offer a roadmap for overcoming obstacles.

“Just like a pilot who doesn’t just announce turbulence, they assure passengers that they will do everything possible to ensure a safe journey.

“Only then can we begin to trust that our country is in capable hands, working towards a brighter future for all Nigerians.”