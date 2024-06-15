Officers Soliciting Undeserved Promotion Will Face Disciplinary Action — Egbetokun



The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, on Friday, revealed he will take disciplinary action against officers soliciting undeserved promotion.

Egbetokun who spoke in Abuja during the decoration of newly promoted officers at the force headquarters, said some “unscrupulous officers” are lobbying influential personalities to get undeserved promotions.

He however warned that severe disciplinary measures would be taken against officers caught seeking undue promotions.

“Since the inception of the current police administration under my leadership, we have been committed to the standardisation of the promotion process within the force.

“Consequently, the current promotion exercise, like those preceding it under this administration, adheres strictly to the fundamental principles of seniority and merit.

“I wish to reaffirm unequivocally that our promotion process will continue to be transparent and fair to all our officers. No officer eligible for promotion will be denied their rightful advancement.

“At the outset of this administration, we announced the suspension of special promotions to ensure a fair, equitable, and transparent promotion process.

“While we acknowledge that exceptional circumstances may warrant special promotions, we will take appropriate and expedient action when necessary.

“We will revisit this decision at the right time and make exceptions where deserved, balancing individual merit with the need for a fair and equitable process.

“I would like to take this opportunity to issue a stern warning to unscrupulous officers who are attempting to undermine our merit-based promotion system for personal gain.

“I urge them to cease lobbying for special promotions through influential persons and external forces.

“From now on, severe disciplinary action will be taken against any officer found guilty of soliciting underserved promotions through illicit means, masquerading as special promotions. This also applies to officers soliciting preferential postings,” he stated.