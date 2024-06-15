Ogun Government Takes Custody Of Abused Minor, Provides Medical Care

The Ogun State Government has taken over the custody of a 12-year-old minor who was abused by her guardian in Ewekoro Local Government Area.

It should be noted that 25-year-old Temitope Adetanju allegedly inserted a piece of firewood into her victim’s vagina for stealing biscuits, Milo and Mr Fruit juice.

According to authorities, the incident occurred at 11 a.m. on Thursday, and the suspect was apprehended by the Divisional authorities Officer in Obada-Oko.

Adijat Adeleye, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, stated on Friday that the ministry had assumed responsibility for the minor’s medical care and psychosocial support.

Adeleye said: “Our attention was drawn to an alleged case of abuse and mistreatment in a viral video, where a minor is shown to have been badly beaten and tortured.

“In response, the Ministry has immediately swung into action to locate and identify the victim and the alleged perpetrator involved in this incident, Mrs Adeyanju Temitope, 25, who is currently in police custody. With the assistance of various stakeholders, we are obtaining relevant details to aid further investigation by law enforcement agencies.

“Furthermore, as part of our proactive efforts, we are immediately taking responsibility for the minor for full medical attention. We are committed to providing her with adequate medical and psychosocial support.”

She reaffirmed that the Abiodun-led administration is devoted to safety and child protection while warning that anyone found engaged in conduct contrary to the state child rights law will face the full wrath of the law.

However, the commissioner urged the public to constantly protect children and report any incidences of gender-based violence.