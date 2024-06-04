Ogun Landlord Dies During Argument With Tenant Over Rent

A landlord, Apeh Benjamin has died following a heated argument with his tenant in Aribabu village, Sotubo, Ogun State.

The argument, according to report, was triggered by the tenant’s unpaid rent.

The tenant, simply identified as Emmanuel, had in the process, threatened to kill the landlord.

The Ogun State police command, on Monday, said Benjamin slumped and died at about 6:30 am on Sunday.

Omolola Odutola, the command’s spokesman, assured that investigations were on to ascertain the actual cause of the death.

She said: “One Apeh Benjamin of Aribabu village, Sotubo Ogun State a landlord slumped, and died at about 0630hrs on 2nd of June, over a heated argument with one Emmanuel his tenant, who threatened to kill his landlord over indebted rent.

“Investigation is on.”