

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested one Femi Onayemi, for defiling a 13-year-old girl (name withheld) in the Obada-Oko area of the State.

According to a police source who spoke to Punch, the suspect had earlier been hired in 2023 by the girl’s parents for tutelage at their home.

It was learnt that the survivor’s parents were shocked when the suspect scaled the fence of their home to gain access to the 13-year-old’s room and commit the heinous crime.

The spokesperson for the State command, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident saying that Onayemi had been arrested.

READ ALSO: Woman Dies After Being Set On Fire By Daughter Over Witchcraft Allegations

Odutola said, “The parents of the minor approached our division at Obada Oko on June 12, 2024, to report the incident. The suspect was employed in 2023 to help the survivor with her studies at home.

“However, on June 9, 2024, the suspect was caught committing the crime after he had jumped over the fence of the house. Our men swung into action immediately after the matter was reported.

“The suspect was also believed to be attending the same church that the survivor attends every Sunday. He confessed to the crime after we arrested him.”