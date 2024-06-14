Ogun: Police Nab Lady For Inserting Firewood Into Genitals Of Minor

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested one Temitope Adetanju for allegedly inserting a piece of firewood into the vagina of a 12-year-old girl (name withheld).

The 25-year-old lady tortured the minor because she stole a biscuit worth N200, Milo worth N150, and Mr. Fruit worth N300, in Isewo, Obada Oko, Ewekoro Local Government Area.

According to reports, the child is allegedly subjected to severe physical torture by her guardian due to her stealing habit.

Confirming the incident, the State police spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, said the incident occurred around 11:00 am on Thursday, June 13, 2024, and the suspect was arrested by the Divisional Police Officer in Obada-Oko.

“On June 13, 2024, Temitope Adetanju, a 25-year-old woman, was arrested by the DPO in Obada-Oko, Ogun State, for allegedly inserting a sizable piece of firewood into the private part of a 12-year-old girl, accusing her of stealing a biscuit worth N200, Milo worth N150, and Mr. Fruit worth N300,” Odutola stated.

She explained that upon receiving the information, officers from the Juvenile Welfare Center were deployed to apprehend the suspect, Temitope Adetanju.

Odutola who stated that the suspect admitted to committing the crimes, added that investigations are ongoing to ensure that all aspects of the incident are thorough.