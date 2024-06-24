Ogun State Records 25 Suspected Cholera Cases, One Fatality

Dr. Tomi Coker, Ogun State Commissioner for Health, has reported 25 suspected cases of cholera in the state’s seven local government areas.

Adoodo/Ota, Remo North, Odeda, Sagamu, Ijebu North, Ewekoro, and Obafemi Owode are the local government areas.

During a press conference on Monday at the Press Centre in Oke-Mosan Abeokuta, Dr. Coker disclosed this information.

She stated that the federal government has provided technical assistance to manage the outbreak, emphasising the significance of personal hygiene, good food handling, and clean water usage in preventing its spread.

The commissioner, while emphasising that the state is prepared to protect citizens’ lives and reduce the impact of the Cholera Outbreak in comparison to many other Nigerian states, said that cholera vaccines are currently unavailable in the state.

She said “The government has distributed cholera test kits and treatment consumables to all local government areas and designated treatment centres. High-risk areas have been identified, and public toilets are being constructed across the state to prevent open defecation”.

“To support the state response, the state Epidemiology unit is on high alert. All LGA Disease Surveillance and Notification Officers have also intensified surveillance across all 20 LGAs.

“As of today 24th, June 2024, the Ogun State has recorded 25 suspected cases of Cholera in 7 LGAs namely, Adoodo/Ota, Remo North, Odeda, Sagamu, Ijebu North, Ewekoro, and Obafemi Owode, with 9 confirmed case and unfortunately, 1 death.”

Meanwhile, the commissioner advised the public to follow cautious measures and report any suspicious instances.

“Our expectation from the public is proper personal hygiene (particularly hand hygiene), washing food/fruits/vegetables properly before eating, drinking only clean water (Boil if the source is not trusted), Discouraging Open defecation, cooking food thoroughly, going to the nearest health facility if you pass watery stool more than twice within 8 hours and report any suspected case in your locality.”

Meanwhile, Ola Oresanya, the Commissioner for Environment, stated that the Ministry of Environment has ordered that eateries, banks, malls, and fuelling stations make their toilets available to the public in order to prevent open defecation.

He reiterated that anyone found guilty will face appropriate prosecution, and that the state is building over 100 public toilets across the state.

