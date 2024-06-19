Ojude Oba Festival: No One Is Interested In Your Fashion Parade; End Cultism, Money Rituals In Ogun – Kemi Olunloyo To Governor Abiodun

Kemi Olunloyo, an investigative journalist, has resorted to social media to criticise the recently concluded Ojude Oba Festival.

Every year on the third day of the Muslim Eid-el-Kabir, indigenes gather in Ijebu Ode to pay respect to the King, Alaiyeluwa Oba (Dr.) Sikiru Adetona, Ogbagba II, Awujale, and paramount monarch of Ijebuland.

During his speech on Tuesday, Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun promised to make the Ojude Oba celebration a global event.

In response to the governor’s speech, Olunloyo criticised the event as a waste of time, encouraging the governor to focus on more pressing concerns such as putting an end to cultism and rituals, which have become a problem in the state.

Taking to her X account on Tuesday, she wrote:

“What the hell is Ojude festival? Empty hype. Dapo Abiodun wants to make it global. A big joke. All I see is a bunch of stingy people “Ijebus” sitting down in a stadium wearing all sorts of Aso Ebi. What exactly are they watching in that stadium? No one is interested in your excessive fashion parade. Feed the people, stop the ritualists and educate the youth to stay away from money rituals and cultism”.

SEE POST: