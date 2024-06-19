Okada Rider Stabs Peacemaker To Death In Lagos

A yet to be identified motorcyclist, popularly known as ‘Okada rider’ has reportedly stabbed a private security guard, Yusuf Akadogo, to death during a minor fight in Lagos.

Confirming the incident to News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday, the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said that the suspect is currently at large after killing the innocent man.

Hundeyin stated that the incident occurred on Thursday at the Idi-Araba area of the state.

He said: “On that fateful day, around 9:20 p.m., the police received a distress call from a concerned community member regarding a disturbance at Igbira Road, Idi-Araba.

“Unexpectedly, the motorcycle rider, whose identity is withheld, allegedly turned his aggression towards the security guard and stabbed him in the stomach with a knife.

“The victim was rushed to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba, for urgent medical attention but unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

“The suspect fled the scene immediately after the attack, and the area is currently under surveillance as efforts to apprehend him are ongoing,”