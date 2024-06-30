Ondo, Ekiti To Experience Two Months Power Outage

Electricity consumers in Ondo and Ekiti States are to endure power outage for two months, a Sunday public notice reveals.

This is owing to maintenance of infrastructures on the Osogbo/Akure – Ado – Ekiti 132kV line by the Transmission Commission of Nigeria (TCN).

According to the public notice posted on the social media handles of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), the maintenance work will take effect from July 1 to August 31.

“Please be informed that the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN is scheduled to carry out critical maintenance work on the 132kV Akure Osogbo transmission line.

READ ALSO: Kano Gov. To Recover N5.4bn Pension Funds Unremitted By Ganduje

“The planned work involves the installation of Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) and other activities. This will require outage on the affected network for safe working space,” the notice read.

The affected areas are Ondo and Ekiti with “daily Outage Period of 0800hrs to 1700hrs (9 hours daily). The Duration is scheduled for two months, until 31st August 2024.”

It stated that customers in the affected areas will experience service interruptions during the period of the planned outages.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this may cause and kindly solicit your patience and understanding,” the notice added.