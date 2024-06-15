One Dead, Three Arrested As FCT Police Storm Bandit’s Hideout

The operatives of the Federal Capital Territory’s police Command have stormed some kidnappers hideouts in Chikara, Kogi State, bordering Abuja and Zuba area of the territory.

In a statement made available to the public on Saturday by the FCT command spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, disclosed that the arrested suspects were identified as Mahammadu Isa, Likita Idris, and Isiyaku Muhammedu.

She noted that the suspects confessed to kidnapping residents and other crimes, adding that guns and cutlasses, among others, were recovered from them.

The statement reads: “In the continuous effort against criminality in FCT, operatives from Utako Divisional headquarters stormed an identified kidnappers hideouts in Chikara, Kogi state bordering FCT, and Zuba, Abuja, in a streak of clearance operation between June 8 and 13, 2024, and arrested three suspects: Mahammadu Isa, 27 ‘m’ of Dantata Abuja, Likita Idris, 27 ‘m’ of Kogi state, and Isiyaku Muhammedu, 22 ‘m’ of Kogi State.

“The sudden appearance of the police operatives in the kidnapper’s camp resulted in a gun duel. However, the bandits were overwhelmed by the firepower of the police operative, as one of the bandits by name Abdusallam Abdulkadir got hit during cross-fire, and the three suspects were arrested.

“The suspects have confessed to being involved in a series of kidnapping incidents and other heinous crimes in FCT and its environs.

“An English pump-action gun, a locally fabricated pistol, two live cartridges, cutlasses, knives, and items reasonably believed to be charms were recovered from the suspects.

“While the investigation is still ongoing, the commissioner of police, FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh, psc, mni, reiterates the command’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the residents of the nation’s capital.”