One Feared Killed As Suspected Armed Robbers Attack Travellers In Warri-Sapele Road

Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers have reporeddly attacked some travellers along Warri-Sapele road in Delta State.

It was gathered that the culprits, who killed one of the commuters, on Friday, absconded with valuables worth millions of naira from them.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the hoodlums operated on the road between 6:30 to 8:30 pm.

Also, some other persons who sustained injuries at the robbery scene were taken to Oghara Teaching Hospital for treatment.

A source who refused to be identified told PUNCH that one Elume boy, in an attempt to run away from the robbery scene was shot by the hoodlums.

Confirming the incident to newsmen on Saturday, the Delta State Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, said that that thr command’s operatives swiftly visited the crime scene.

Edafe said: “We are aware, and the DPO and his men swiftly went there.

“The armed robbers, however, escaped into the bush. But we are on their trail.”