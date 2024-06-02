One Year Anniversary: I Didn’t Believe I’d Last A Month In Office, There Was Plan To Frustrate Us — Gov Fubara

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, while celebrating one year in office, reflected on many obstacles faced by his government.

The Governor thanked God for helping him to pull through what he described as political crisis.

Fubara led this out during a thanksgiving service at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Garrison Junction in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the Governor’s statement was disclosed to the public, after the service today, by his Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi.

He said: “I still don’t believe that this administration is truly marking one year in office.

“You won’t understand. I can tell you in good authority that even before we started this programme, there was every plan to frustrate us. But to the glory of God, we are all gathered here to say ‘God, thank you, that you have carried us and led us to this point’.

“Now, if we have God by our side, do we have any problem? I want to thank every one of you that are here to support us.

“I want to thank you especially, on behalf of my family and the government, you have given us honour, and you have made us proud. Without you, there wouldn’t have been any record of success. So, I want to thank you.”

Meanwhile, Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike have been having loggerhead in the last few months, disrupting the political atmosphere of the state.

Stakeholders and Governor’s loyalists have accused Wike, over plan to hijack government from Fubara.