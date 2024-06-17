“Only Food Farming Can Ease Economy Crisis Facing Nigeria” – Sultan Of Sokoto Charges Nigerians

The Sultan of Sokoto Sa’ad Abubakar, urged Nigerians to show more commitments on farming to eliminate food crisis facing the country.

The traditional ruler also charged politicians to pay attention to hardship facing the country.

Abubakar made this known in his message on Sunday, to felicitate Nigerian Muslims on the occasion of Eid-el Kabir.

He further urged farmers to make the most of the rainy season to ensure sufficient food production to meet societal demand.

The Sultan said: “We should all go back to farming and produce food because doing so will ease our condition and boost the country’s economy.

“We are fully aware that the leaders in the country are doing their best to ease the hardship, but more needs to be done.

“Our people, particularly in the north, are in a very difficult situation. Therefore, leaders need to do more to tackle the current challenges.”