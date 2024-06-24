Osun Govt. Debunks Reports Of Cholera Outbreak

The Osun state government has denied recording thirteen instances of cholera, calling the number of verified cases in the state erroneous.

Dr. Adekunle Akindele, Special Adviser to the Governor on Health Matters, delivered the statement on Sunday in Osogbo on behalf of the state government.

Akindele clarified that, contrary to the report’s assertion, Osun registered 13 suspected instances of cholera, but all were found to be negative following laboratory testing.

He informed the people that the government was taking necessary preventive steps to avoid the outbreak, as well as being ready to respond to any cases that were reported.

He informed the people that the government was taking necessary preventive steps to avoid the occurrence, as well as being prepared to respond to the epidemic whenever a case is reported.

“Osun State Government through the Ministry of Health, has proactively reactivated and established the Public Health Rapid Response Team (PHRRT) and Cholera Technical Working Group (CTWG) respectively, to ensure adequate surveillance and risk communication activities in order to guarantee the health of the citizens.

“Though, Osun is yet to record any confirmed case of Cholera, adequate preventive measures have been put in place to prevent the occurrence, and respond to the outbreak in case we eventually record a case.”

READ MORE: “I’ll Continue Acting Even In My 90s” – Kanayo O. Kanayo

Speaking further, Akindele stated that the state government is utilising the media to educate the public on cholera preventive measures, while surveillance mechanisms across the 30 local government areas and border towns have been increased to combat the disease’s spread.

“Thirteen (13) sample(s) collected so far. All 13 samples sent to laboratory, of which 13(100%) were negative, 0 positive and no pending result,” he pointed out, adding that “Cholera RDT kits and Transport media has been strategically distributed to some Health Facilities across the 30 LGAs,” he said.

Akindele went on to say that the Ministry of Health will continue to raise public awareness about cholera prevention and what to do if symptoms appear, urging the media not to pander to sensationalism at this time but to focus on disseminating information that can save lives.