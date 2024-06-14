Osun Police Crack Down On Kidnapping Syndicate, Arrest Two

The Osun State Police Command has detained two alleged members of a four-man mini kidnapping ring, while the remaining two are still at large.

The two arrested are 29-year-old Adesina Hammed and 28-year-old Oyeladun Iyanu, and it is believed that they have caused havoc and terrorised people of Osogbo, the state capital.

The Police Command, in a statement issued on Thursday by its spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, stated that their arrest was carried out in response to public concerns and complaints.

She said, “Upon reports and complaints from the general public through various media such as petition, social media platforms; X, Instagram etc of a brewing crime of kidnapping and forceful extortion of individuals by hoodlums who are now referred to as ‘mini kidnappers’.

“The Osun State Police Command has been able to effect the arrest of two suspects named; Adesina Hammed ‘M’ 29yrs and Oyeladun Iyanu ‘M’ 28yrs who have been terrorizing the city of Osogbo.

“The incident happened at about 7:30 pm 5th of June 2024, when two young men were stopped along Olaiya towards Osun mall area by a group of four individuals on bikes and were forcefully robbed of their phone (iPhone 13) with a cutlass, after which they took them to a POS operator to still rob them of the sum of N400,000.

“Upon tip-off, a team of Anti-cultism squad swung into action and was able to apprehend these two suspects with the remaining two (2) gang members at large.”

While confirming that the investigation is ongoing, Opalola also stated that efforts are underway to apprehend the gang’s remaining members.

She also stated that the case will be charged in court once the inquiry is completed.

She advised inhabitants of the state to be patient as the Command implements methods to clear the state of crimes and criminals.

“This is to enable this state to remain and maintain its place as one of the most peaceful states in the nation.”