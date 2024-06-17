Outbreak Of Aggressive Cholera Strain Spreads In Lagos – Health Commissioner Warns

Prof Akin Abayomi, the Lagos State Health Commissioner, has revealed that test have proven that the latest Cholera outbreak in the state is caused by an aggressive and contagious strain.

Abayomi remarked on his X page on Monday that the detected strain has the potential to spread far.

The commissioner stated that the number of cases peaked and is now decreasing as a result of community-based case detection and contact tracing.

He wrote, “Cholera Confirmation: Laboratory tests have confirmed that the outbreak is due to cholera. The identified strain is highly aggressive and contagious, with potential for widespread dissemination.”

“The geographical distribution of suspected cases by Local Government Area showed that Lagos Island is the epicenter of the outbreak with 106 cases, followed by Kosofe with 49; Eti-Osa with 38; Lagos Mainland with 30; Ojo with 17; Ikorodu with 16; Shomolu with 11; Surulere with nine; Apapa with eight; Mushin with eight; Ifako Ijaiye with eight; Alimosho with four; Ajeromi-Ifelodun with four; Oshodi-Isolo with three; Ikeja with three; Ibeju Lekki with two; Badagry with two; and Amuwo-Odofin with one.”

Abayomi added that, “350 suspected cases of cholera were reported in 29 wards across multiple LGAs in Lagos State, with 17 confirmed cases and 15 fatalities attributed to severe dehydration caused by delayed presentation.”