Panic As Fire Guts Part Of Dangote Refinery In Lagos (Video)

There was panic on Wednesday as fire engulfed a part of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery in the Lekki Free Zone, Lagos.

In a viral video making wave on social media, a cloud of thick smoke billowed into the sky from the facility.

It was gathered that the inferno was immediately put out as firefighters and first responders swiftly rose to the occasion.

In a statement made available to the public by the spokesman for the company, Anthony Chiejina, said that operations at the refinery was not affected in anyway.

He said: “We have swiftly contained a minor fire incident at our effluent treatment plant (ETP), today Wednesday 26th of June.

“There is no cause for alarm as the refinery is operating and there is no recorded injury or body harm to all our staff on duty.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the $20bn facility sited in Lagos and owned by the popular billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote commenced operations last December with 350,000 barrels a day.

The refinery has begun the supply of diesel and aviation fuel to marketers in the country while petrol supply is expected to commence mid-July.