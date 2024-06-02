Parliamentary System Failed, Led Nigeria Into Disaster — Fashola To Proponents

Former Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, says when the parliamentary system of government was practiced in Nigeria, it led the country into disaster.

Information Nigeria reports that there has been calls from some quarters for the country to reintroduce the parliamentary system of government.

Nigeria had used the system of government between 1960 and 1963.

Fashola who spoke in Ilorin, on Saturday at the 30th anniversary of Yusuf Ali & Co. (Ghalib Chambers), a law firm, urged the proponents to reflect on the causes of its “collapse” in the First Republic and ascertain if the issues “had been sorted out or not.”

According to him, the system “failed” the country and only quality governance would shape Nigeria better.

His words: “They should reflect on whether the reasons which caused its collapse in the First Republic had been sorted out or not.

“Nigeria once practised this parliamentary system, but it failed and led the country into unwarranted disaster.

“Let us think deeply on why the parliamentary system failed us and ask ourselves if we have overcome those reasons.”

In February 2024, a Bill seeking to introduce the parliamentary system scaled the first reading at the House of Representatives.

The Bill was sponsored by 60 lawmakers, who said 2031 is the proposed year to transition to the system of government.