Passenger, Mother Arrested For Attacking Airport Staff

Aviation Security at the Lagos Airport turned over Ayemobola Mojadesola, a passenger, age 29, and her mother to the police for reportedly acting in an unruly manner.

The arrested travellers were accused of injuring a service worker (name withheld) at the Lagos airport.

It was discovered that the passenger had previously borrowed a pen from an aviation worker, but an argument erupted when the staff member later requested the pen.

According to eyewitnesses, the brief disagreement escalated, and Mojadesola and her mother attacked the aviation worker, hurting her in the face near her eye socket.

The passengers were also accused of smashing two laptop computers during the altercation.

In a post on X on Saturday, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority’s spokesperson, Michael Achimugu, urged passengers to refrain from disruptive behaviour, asking them to always report any issues to NCAA personnel rather than resorting to violence.

Achimugu explained that “Because she was asked to return a borrowed pen, a passenger named Ayemobola Mojadesola (born 1995) and her mother attacked an airport official, causing facial injuries and destroying two laptops in the process.

“She was arrested by AVSEC and had to buy replacement laptops and offered N50,000 cash for medical treatment of the injured staff. I must reiterate that unruly behaviour and destruction of airport equipment will not be tolerated.

“Always refer to them if you are not satisfied with the service rendered by operators. The airline offloaded the passenger for unruly behaviour and she was taken by AVSEC to Tango City before being handed over to the Nigeria Police Force.”

READ MORE: Navy Seizes 12,000 Litres Of Illegally Refined Diesel, Arrests Two Suspects

Achimugu further noted that aviation equipment and personnel are present at all airports to ensure safe and secure travel.

“They are not punching bags. I urge aggravated passengers to always seek the assistance of the NCAA Consumer Protection Officers at the terminals. They are there to help you,” he added.

SEE BELOW: