Pastor Iluyomade Relocated To Another Parish, Not Suspended – RCCG Source

Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, Senior Pastor of City of David Parish, has been relocated to another parish by the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Despite claims that Pastor Iluyomade had been suspended for three months, a source said he was just transferred to another parish, Throne of Grace in Ebute Metta, Lagos, which acts as the mission’s headquarters.

According to a church source, Iluyomade’s transfer was officially announced and verified on Sunday, June 2, 2024, during the RCCG parishes’ monthly thanksgiving ceremony.

Pastor Iluyomade was believed to be disappointed because he had yet to attain the retirement age of 70.

Another source revealed that Pastor Charles Kpandei, who is in charge of RCCG Resurrection Parish in Region 11, has been requested to replace Iluyomade at City of David Parish.

According to the source who spoke with Vanguard on Monday, the two pastors were scheduled to be transferred after serving for eight years at each of the parishes.

He said: “It is normal to have a change in leadership. Most RCCG pastors go on transfer. The church transfers pastors around and both Pastors Iluyomade and Kanpdei were due for transfers.

“Both of them have done more than eight years as regional pastors and were actually transferred. RCCG pastors can even be transferred abroad. It has nothing to do with any event or politics. They were both due for transfers.”