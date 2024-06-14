Pastor Yul Edochie To Return From Break To Resume Online Service

Actor-turned-pastor Yul Edochie has taken to social media to reveal to the congregants of his church, True Salvation Ministry, why he took a hiatus from holding online services.

He disclosed on his Instagram page on Thursday that he wanted to spiritually prepare himself for God’s purpose, and that during that time, God took him on a journey and revealed a lot to him.

In a message to his church members, he pledged not to miss his services because he will reveal many secrets to them and teach them how to protect themselves from the terrible intentions of the devils.

In addition, he noted that although prayer and religion alone cannot prevent evil, thousands of new churches are built daily.

He wrote,

“Religion will not save us. Prayer is not enough.

That is why we have thousands of churches springing up everyday yet evil persists.

I took a break from my ministry so I can prepare myself spiritually for God’s work.

During that time God took me on a journey and revealed so much to me.

Don’t miss our live broadcast this Sunday.

I will expose many secrets and teach how you can protect yourself from the evil plans of the devil which is spreading rapidly.

Streaming live on YouTube on Yul Edochie TV and TikTok @yuledochieodogwu.

Don’t miss it.

It will be explosive.”.

