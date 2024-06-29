Patoranking Unveils Newly Built Football Stadium In Lagos Community

Nigerian artist Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, commonly known as Patoranking, has built a football stadium in his childhood community of Ebute Metta, Lagos.

The musician revealed the exciting development to the public in a video posted on his official Instagram page on Friday.

Patoranking expressed gratitude for his benefits and stressed the significance of sharing them with “his people.”

Sharing the video, he wrote;

“God blessed Me, I Blessed my People, I built this from a place of love to unite my Community Ebute Metta…First of Many. World Best.”

See some reactions to his post…

@obi_cubana commented; “Congratulations, brother, World Best for a reason!”

@realjudy__ said: “Saw it when I was looking down the plane , so na you run am?”

@tolaodunsi said: “This is awesome well done bro.”

@iam_nikky said: “Breaking the rules and changing the game.”

@obaksolo said: “Your Head Correct.”

@engrr_yomi said: “Proud of you my G, make nobody sha wear Arsenal Jersey come there.”

@abiodun_duroenjoy said: “Respect to you Patrick. You’re such a blessing to the hood, we’re proud of you, bro.”

SEE VIDEO: