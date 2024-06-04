Paul Okoye Reacts To Missing Nigerian And Ghanaian Ladies, Caution Women To Know Their Worth

Nigerian music sensation Paul Okoye, also known as Rude Boy, has reacted to reports of missing Nigerian and Ghanaian ladies.

INFORMATION NIGERIA previously reported that Celine and her Ghanaian friend, Afiba, were declared missing after they travelled from Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to Abia State on April 27, 2024, to see one Andrew Ochekwo after meeting him on Facebook.

Andrew, on the other hand, was fatally shot while attempting to flee arrest last week.

A rotting body was discovered near Andrew’s residence on Monday, however it is unclear whether it is that of the missing ladies.

In an Instagram post, activist Harrison Gwamnishu shared videos of other girls in a restaurant with Andrew at various moments.

The ladies could be seen conversing amicably with Andrew while he recorded footage of them.

One of the women, named Mercy, travelled from Lagos to Aba to visit Andrew, and the other woman, named Tochi, did the same.

Videos that he produced described what they had eaten in the restaurants, the whereabouts of the women’ homes, and their post-meal plans.

Harrison also shared a direct message from one of Andrew’s victims, explaining how she was raped in the anus.

In response, Paul wrote on his Instagram story on Tuesday that as long as parents allow certain people to influence their daughters, money will always be their top priority.

Admonishing women to know their worth, he pointed out that their primary priority is always charging men and looking for partners with enormous bank accounts.

READ MORE: Women’s Salaries Should Go Directly To Husbands’ Accounts – Helen Paul

He further stated that more women will continue to fall victim.

“As long as you continue to allow some of these id!ots to influence your daughters.

Money, money, bill him, bill him, know your worth, know your worth.

He must have this and that in his account, blah blah blah!!

More girls will continue to fall victims”.

SEE POST: