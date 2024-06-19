Peter Obi Applauds Chef Grace’s New Guinness World Feat In Home Cooking Marathon

Former presidential candidate Peter Obi has congratulated Nigerian chef Grace Nwaokobia on breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest home kitchen cooking marathon.

Obi attended the ceremony in Lagos on Tuesday to commemorate Chef Grace’s accomplishment.

Chef Grace cooked for an incredible 86 hours during the marathon, which began on Friday, breaking the previous record of 68 hours and 30 minutes.

The cooked meals were mostly given to charities, including The Little Saints Orphanage in Ilupeju Lagos.

Obi applauded Chef Grace’s success on the X platform, underlining the necessity for a supportive environment in Nigeria that allows young people to realise their entrepreneurial potential.

Obi said, “In consonance with my commitment to encouraging our young people towards entrepreneurship and expertise, I showed up this morning to cheer on Chef Grace Nwaokobia #chefgraceggk as she made us proud by breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest home kitchen cooking marathon by an individual.

“The old record stood at 68 hours and 30 minutes. By the time I arrived at about 6:40 am, she had already broken the record and extended it to 86 hours and counting.

“Interestingly, the food cooked has largely gone to charity. I gathered that on Saturday, the food made was supplied to The Little Saints Orphanage in Ilupeju, in line with Chef Grace’s dedication to charity.

“Let’s create a supportive environment in Nigeria that empowers young people to be productive, unlocking their entrepreneurial potential. By doing so, we can build a new Nigeria which is now very possible! -PO”

