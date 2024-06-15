Phyna Gets Remaining Big Brother Naija Prizes, Including 1 BTC – Whitemoney Confirms

Hazel Oyeze Onou aka Whitemoney, a Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, has revealed that his colleague, Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, also known as Phyna, has gotten the remaining prizes from the popular television show organizers.

It should be noted that Phyna, who won Season 7 of the reality show in 2022, has been calling out Multichoice the organisers and their sponsors over incomplete prizes.

In a chat with YouTuber, Olufemi Daniel shared on Instagram Friday, Whitemoney confirmed that Phyna has now received her remaining prizes including the 1 BTC.

He mentioned that she confided in him at a recent meeting.

Whitemoney said, “I think she [Phyna] went the way she understands, the way she knows [calling out the organisers]. And it worked for her. She got everything. I was with her a few days ago and she showed me that she got her BTC.

“So that pattern worked for her. It might not work for you and I. But all of us have different approaches to things. So that’s the way she understands and she did it and it worked for her. She got her goods, she got her trip to Maldives, she got everything she deserved.”

Watch him speak below…