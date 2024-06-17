Plot To Purchase Presidential Aircraft Unacceptable, Focus On Alleviating Suffering — Obi To FG

Peter Obi, former Governor of Anambra State, on Monday, faulted the proposal to purchase a new presidential aircraft.

The House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence had last week, asked the Federal Government to purchase a new aircraft for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Vice, Kashim Shettima.

The Committee’s recommendation was contained in a report released after it investigated the status of the aircraft in the presidential air fleet.

Reacting to the development via X, Obi said the proposal for a new aircraft highlights the disconnect between the government and the people.”

He posted: “With rising insecurity, poverty, hunger, and homelessness, this decision highlights the disconnect between the government and the people.

“It is unacceptable and demands a more compassionate use of resources, prioritizing citizens’ welfare.

“It’s on record that our presidential jets have an average age of 12 years, purchased when most Nigerians could afford basic necessities.

“Now, as our country faces significant challenges, including a high debt profile, our citizens are in even greater need.

“Instead of adding to our luxuries, we should be focused on alleviating their suffering and finding solutions to their problems.

“For long, our bad leadership has made our priorities, as leaders, to be at variance to the needs of society, which is why we are headed now south, as a nation.”

In May, the House mandated the Committee to conduct a “comprehensive investigation” into the aircraft in the presidential fleet to ascertain their airworthiness and technical status.

Recall that Shettima cancelled his trip to the United States due to a fault with his aircraft.

At the time , he was to represent Tinubu at the 2024 US-Africa business summit.