Police Arrest Suspect With Human Skulls, Flesh, Charms In Ondo

Officials from the Ondo State Police Command have apprehended Yusuf Adenoyin, a suspect, after he was purportedly found in possession of eight dried human skulls.

Ondo State Commissioner of Police Abayomi Oladipo revealed this in a statement made available to journalists in Akure on Wednesday by the command’s spokesperson, SP Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya.

According to the statement, the suspect was apprehended while some command officers from the Police Safer Highway Patrol were executing their duties at the Isua-Epinmi checkpoint.

“On June 10, 2024, at about 0800hrs, personnel attached to Police Safer Highway Patrol at Isua/Epinmi checkpoint while performing their lawful duty flagged down a Nissan Salon car en route Akure.

“While the vehicle was being searched, one of the passengers took to his heels and the police pursued and arrested him.

“He was searched and eight dry human skulls, fresh human flesh, and charms were found in a wrapped polythene bag concealed in a garri sack he was travelling with.

“The suspect, Yusuf Adenoyin, ‘M’ age 31 years, stated that he was going to supply the items to herbalists,” he said.

READ MORE: Wizkid Celebrates 13 Years Since Debut Album, Boasts Of Being Millionaire In ‘Every Currency’

During interrogation, the suspect reportedly confessed to supplying seven human skulls prior to his arrest.

It was further stated that an investigation has been launched to apprehend his accomplices.