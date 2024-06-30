Police Arrest Verydarkman Over Defamation Charges, Sparks Controversy

Martins Vincent Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan, a social media activist, has been arrested again by Nigerian police.

Mr. Deji Adeyanju, his attorney, confirmed on Sunday that his client had been arrested once more.

He also said that VeryDarkMan had been detained for exposing a person who had allegedly duped a Nigerian overseas.

Deji further stated that Verydarkman was taken into custody on the instructions of Commissioner of Police Benneth Igwe, with charges related to defamation.

He wondered why the police arrested the activist instead of going after the person who allegedly duped someone.

The arrest has sparked controversy, with many questioning the police’s priorities in handling the situation.

Taking to his X platform on Sunday, Deji wrote, “Our client Verydarkman has just been arrested by the police on the instruction of CP Igwe for exposing someone who allegedly duped a Nigerian abroad. Instead of the police to arrest the person alleged to have duped someone, they arrested VDM on allegation of def@mation.”

SEE POST: