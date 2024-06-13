Police Corporal Dismissed For Misusing Firearm, Killing Businessman In Abia

The Abia State Police Command has dismissed Police Corporal Obagi Njok from the Nigeria Police Force due to discreditable conduct and firearms usage.

This followed the cop’s alleged misuse of a firearm, which resulted in the death of an Abia-born businessman named Emmanuel Okocha.

This is stated in a statement released to newsmen by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Maureen Chinaka, on Wednesday.

According to reports, the suspect faced disciplinary action and was found guilty of firearm misuse following a comprehensive investigation by the police command, and would be charged in court on criminal charges.

The statement reads, “Disciplinary actions have been concluded by the Abia State Police Command. Relevant stakeholders including the family of the deceased were carried along at every step of the process.

“Police Corporal Obagi Njok (as he then was) was found guilty of discreditable conduct to with misuse of a firearm and has therefore been dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force. Investigation into the criminal aspects of his conduct has also been concluded and the matter has therefore been handed over to the office of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Abia state on 24/05/2024 for prosecution in court.

“The Abia State Police Command remains steadfast in upholding professionalism and the rule of law. We unequivocally condemn any act of misconduct, unprofessionalism, and indiscipline among our officers.”

READ MORE: Korede Bello Credits Father’s Warning For His Decision To Avoid Smoking

According to PUNCH Metro, Njok was detained by the Abia State Police Command on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, for reportedly shooting Okocha dead at a checkpoint after he refused to give him money.

ASP Maureen Chinaka, the Police Public Relations Officer, stated on Saturday that Njok was assigned to the Abayi Police Division prior to the event.