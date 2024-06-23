A yet to be identified Police Inspector has been killed by a naval officers in Okokomaiko area of Ojo Local Government Area in Lagos State.

The Inspector and four of his colleague were said to be on routine patrol along Igbo-Elerin area of Ojo when the incident occurred.

According to Daily Trust, trouble started after the policemen accosted a commercial motorcycle rider and his passenger along Igbo-Elerin over traffic offence.

The commercial motorcycle rider, who was dressed in mufti, was carrying a passenger when the policemen stopped the bike.

The rider and his passenger who claimed to be naval personnel allegedly resisted arrest.

An eye witness, Shola Shodiya, said the Okada riders and his passenger allegedly engaged the policemen in a heated argument.

“It later degenerated into a fight between the policemen and the rider who later turned to be naval personnel,” he added.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the incident said a report was received at Okokomaiko Police Station around 4.30pm on Saturday from some members of the public that some policemen who were on routine patrol along Igbo-Elerin, tried to impound a motorcycle riding against traffic at Beno filling station.

He said the two men in mufti, who claimed to be naval officer, resisted the arrest.

“Other naval personnel on uniform arrived the scene and supported their colleague in the attack. While one Inspector slumped and was unconscious, the naval officers, absconded from the scene.

“The inspector was rescued and was rushed to an hospital in the area, where he was confirmed dead. The body has been deposited at the Idi-Araba Mortuary, Yaba, for autopsy. Investigation is ongoing,” he added.